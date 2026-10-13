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Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with the Atletico Madrid forward reportedly available for a reduced transfer fee ahead of the January window.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Atletico’s valuation of the Argentina international has fallen from €200 million (£169m) to €120 million (£101m) following his disappointing start to the campaign. The development could open the door for Arsenal to try again to bring the former Manchester City striker back to the Premier League.

Setback for Barcelona in Julian Alvarez pursuit

Barcelona had previously identified Alvarez as a major target, but their hopes of signing him have hit a setback. The 26-year-old has reportedly parted ways with his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, the Catalan club’s main point of contact during negotiations.

Alvarez is expected to work with Javier Pastore, the representative for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The change in his management team could significantly affect the transfer race, particularly as Arsenal prepares to revive its interest.

The Gunners have already made enquiries about Alvarez’s situation and are understood to be considering a fresh approach when the winter transfer window opens. Mikel Arteta’s side view the versatile attacker as a potential upgrade to their attacking options, given his ability to operate as a centre-forward or in a deeper role behind the main striker.

Can Arsenal sign Alvarez?

Arsenal could also explore ways to reduce the overall cost of a deal. Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Ethan Nwaneri have emerged as potential options for negotiations, with Gyokeres reportedly attracting interest from Atletico.

The Swedish striker has struggled to convince some observers since arriving in north London, and a potential move to Spain could help him rebuild his confidence while helping Arsenal finance a marquee signing.

However, Atletico are unlikely to sanction Alvarez’s departure without securing favourable terms. The Spanish club previously demanded a substantial fee for the World Cup winner and publicly maintained that his release clause was the only acceptable route for interested clubs.