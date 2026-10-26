Arsenal “very interested” in move for world-class forward as January window approaches

Arsenal are preparing to revisit a move for Julián Álvarez, with the Atlético Madrid striker once again emerging as one of the biggest potential names in the January transfer market, according to Daily Briefing.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain keen on adding another elite forward despite strengthening the attack in recent windows, while Barcelona continue to admire the Argentina international.

Atlético, however, have no intention of making any deal easy.

Álvarez remains a major target for Arsenal

Arsenal’s interest is not new. Initial discussions had taken place at ownership level earlier this year, with sporting director Andrea Berta’s Atlético connections helping keep communication lines open.

Sources suggest Arsenal are still “very interested” and could return with a January proposal if the situation becomes favourable.

Sport Witness reports that the Gunners continue to monitor the striker closely.

Barcelona remain a factor too. Joan Laporta publicly confirmed the club’s strong interest during the summer, although Atlético repeatedly refused to negotiate with their La Liga rivals.

Álvarez’s quality has never been in doubt. Diego Simeone said in July: “Julián is the best footballer we have at Atlético Madrid.”

Álvarez is almost tailor-made for Arteta

From a football perspective, Álvarez makes enormous sense for Arsenal.

He presses aggressively, can operate as a No.9 or second striker and is technically secure enough to combine in tight spaces. His previous Premier League experience with Manchester City would also reduce the adaptation risk.

The problem is price. Atlético were demanding roughly €140m-€150m during the summer and remain in a strong contractual position.

Any January deal would therefore need creative structuring through add-ons, instalments or potentially player sales.

Barcelona’s presence complicates matters further, especially because Álvarez has previously shown a preference for the Catalan club.

Still, Arsenal can offer something Barcelona may struggle to match immediately: financial certainty and a team already built to challenge for major trophies.

If Atlético soften their stance and Álvarez becomes genuinely available, Arsenal should be near the front of the queue.

He is not simply another striker target, he is the kind of complete forward who could reshape Arteta’s attack.

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