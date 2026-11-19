Virgil van Dijk celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been warned that they could risk losing club captain Virgil van Dijk for free next summer if they fail to present the veteran defender with a new contract offer in January.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Bryan King revealed that Liverpool are expected to table a one-year contract extension with the option of an additional 12 months for the 35-year-old Netherlands international.

King believes the Anfield hierarchy recognises that they have not yet found a true like-for-like successor to anchor their backline, making a short-term renewal the most logical step.

Despite Van Dijk’s enduring fitness and leadership, King stressed that sporting director Julian Ward cannot afford to drag negotiations deep into the second half of the campaign.

With the Dutchman’s current agreement set to expire on June 30, 2027, he will become eligible to negotiate pre-contract terms with overseas clubs once the winter transfer window opens:

He said:

“I think they won’t mind him staying for a year. I would certainly expect a year with a year option because they haven’t really replaced him,

“And he’s a very good player to have playing alongside the young boy they’ve got there [Jacquet]. It helps him.

“But there again, his contract, June 2027. 30th of June, he could be a free agent. There’s got to be an offer in January to not allow him to just walk away from the football club.

“There again he’s 35 but he looks pretty fit. The only thing I’d question on him is his pace.”

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Virgil Van Dijk vital for Jeremy Jacquet’s development

Beyond his on-pitch performances, Van Dijk’s immense value as a mentor alongside emerging French center-back Jeremy Jacquet, who has settled seamlessly into Andoni Iraola’s starting lineup.

Keeping Van Dijk on board for another season would provide Jacquet with priceless guidance while giving Liverpool time to finalise their long-term defensive transition.

Furthermore, with Barcelona sporting director Deco already giving the green light for Liverpool to trigger their £47 million permanent purchase option on on-loan defender Ronald Araújo, a future central pairing of Jacquet and Araújo could eventually form the bedrock of Liverpool’s defense once Van Dijk passes the torch.