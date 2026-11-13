Two major clubs monitoring Liverpool star's situation ahead of January transfer opportunity

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly attracting interest from AC Milan and Juventus as he heads towards the end of his contract.

The Netherlands international is facing an uncertain few months ahead as he will be out of contract at Anfield in summer 2027, meaning he can start negotiating with overseas clubs from January.

According to BBC Sport, this has both Milan and Juve on alert and monitoring Van Dijk’s situation, while there’s also the suggestion of interest from Turkish clubs.

Van Dijk has had a tremendous career at Liverpool, but he’s 35 now and will be 36 by the start of next season, so it might be time for the Reds to start thinking about bringing in a long-term replacement.

As reported via the Daily Briefing, our understanding is that Brighton’s talented young Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic is seen as a highly-regarded option for that role.

What next for Liverpool legend Virgil van Dijk?

Van Dijk and Liverpool have a big decision to make, with the former Southampton man likely to want to keep on playing regularly at the highest level for a bit longer.

We’re increasingly seeing top players carry on into their late 30s and even early 40s in the case of some high-profile stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Thiago Silva.

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Van Dijk may well feel he could replicate that, but he’s more likely to do so if he steps down to a slightly less competitive level.

The slower pace of the game in Italian football could therefore be ideal for Van Dijk at this stage of his career, though if he is able to carry on performing well for a year or two more, then there’s no reason for LFC to push him out.