BBC journalist reveals what furious Virgil van Dijk was spotted doing against Brentford

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(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

BBC journalist Phil McNulty revealed a telling moment involving Virgil van Dijk during the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Liverpool captain was visibly frustrated with the lack of movement ahead of him as the Reds struggled to break down a resilient home side.

Van Dijk was furious at Liverpool attackers

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans as he warms up before the Premier League 2026/27 match between Brentford and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Brentford, England.
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Reporting live from the Gtech Community Stadium press box, BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty spotted the Netherlands international letting his attacking teammates know in no uncertain terms that their work rate needed to improve.

“Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has just waved his arms furiously at his forward players demanding more movement after he could only play the ball backwards,” McNulty observed.

“He wanted more options – and he had a very valid point.”

The incident underscored Liverpool’s early sluggishness in West London, where Keane Lewis-Potter capitalized on the hosts’ momentum to put Brentford 1-0 ahead before Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off for an attempted headbutt in stoppage time.

Liverpool score two quick goals in second half to make it 2-1

Van Dijk’s demanding standards appeared to deliver the exact kick-start Andoni Iraola’s side needed after the interval.

Taking full advantage of their numerical superiority following Yarmoliuk’s red card, Liverpool emerged for the second period with renewed intensity and movement in the final third.

The tactical shift paid immediate dividends around the hour mark. Spanish winger Víctor Munoz leveled the scoreline in the 62nd minute, smartly finishing off a team move to restore parity.

Just eight minutes later, fit-again striker Alexander Isak completed the turnaround, slotting home in the 70th minute brilliantly after Bradley Barcola headed the ball down his way .

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