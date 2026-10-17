(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk was shown a straight red card following a dramatic VAR intervention during the closing stages of the first half against Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Ukrainian international was dismissed in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time after appearing to direct his head towards Liverpool defender Jérémy Jacquet during an off-the-ball confrontation.

Yehor Yarmoliuk sent off for apparent headbutt at Jeremy Jacquet

The incident occurred deep into first-half injury time as both teams waited for a Liverpool corner to be delivered.

Tensions boiled over in the crowded 18-yard box, where Liverpool defender Jérémy Jacquet went down holding his face.

Replays revealed that Yarmoliuk aggressively moved his head towards Jacquet in an off-the-ball confrontation.

Referee John Brooks was instructed by VAR to check the pitchside monitor.

Upon reviewing the footage of violent conduct, the official returned to issue Yarmoliuk a straight red card in the 45+8th minute.

However, because the ball was not currently in play when the offense occurred, Liverpool were not awarded a penalty kick despite the foul occurring inside the box.

Yehor Yarmoliuk with a Red Card vs. Liverpool FC, 10/17/2026 pic.twitter.com/xtwanwSMT5 — FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) October 17, 2026

? ????? ????????: STRAIGHT RED CARD YEHOR YARMOLIUK (BRENTFORD). ? pic.twitter.com/j6hb97hBiJ — GoalAlert HQ ?? ? (@GoalAlertHQ) October 17, 2026

A red card all day for Yehor Yarmoliuk. Clearly thrusts himself into Jacquet face. Correct call from John Brooks to award a red card.pic.twitter.com/BkmnNqLh8l — Goaldata – Liverpool Zone (@LiverpoolZNE) October 17, 2026

Brentford boss will not be happy with the lack of discipline

Brentford manager Keith Andrews will be furious with his midfielder’s complete lapse of discipline.

The Bees had earned a deserved 1-0 lead just minutes earlier through Keane Lewis-Potter’s 44th-minute opener.

Yarmoliuk’s moment of madness forces his side into a grueling second half with ten men, completely shifting the momentum of what had been a controlled tactical performance by the hosts.

Will Andoni Iraola’s side be able to take advantage of extra man?

Liverpool head into the tunnel trailing 1-0 despite holding a numerical advantage for the remainder of the contest.

With Andoni Iraola searching for a response following their recent domestic defeat, the Reds must now exploit the extra space at the Gtech Community Stadium.

With 45 minutes remaining, Iraola will expect his side to press high, utilize the width, and break down Brentford’s reshaped low block to turn the match around.