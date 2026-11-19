(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly facing a significant financial obstacle in their pursuit of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, with the Spanish giants demanding a substantial transfer fee to sanction his departure during the January window.

The Blues have long admired the French international, but Barcelona’s valuation could complicate their efforts to bring him to Stamford Bridge as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his defensive options.

According to a report from Football Insider, Barcelona are prepared to consider selling Kounde in the coming months, although they will only entertain offers that meet their financial demands.

Sources indicate that Chelsea would need to pay a “hefty fee” to convince the Catalan giants to part ways with the defender midway through the campaign.

Jules Kounde could be ready to leave Barcelona

The 28-year-old has struggled to secure regular playing time under Hansi Flick this season, having started just three La Liga matches so far.

His reduced involvement has reportedly left him frustrated, and the defender is increasingly considering a January departure in search of more consistent first-team opportunities.

Kounde has considerable experience at the highest level, having previously enjoyed success with Sevilla before establishing himself at Barcelona. His ability to operate both centrally and at right-back makes him an attractive option for several clubs.

Chelsea have monitored his situation for several years and previously attempted to sign him before his move to Spain in 2022.

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Chelsea could reconsider their transfer priorities

However, completing a deal might not be straightforward for the Premier League side.

Alonso already has Reece James, Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong and Marco Palestra available as right-back options.

Consequently, Kounde is not currently considered a priority target, and Chelsea could only accelerate their pursuit if sufficient funds become available or an existing defender leaves.

Nevertheless, his desire for regular football could create an opportunity, provided Chelsea are willing to meet Barcelona’s considerable financial demands.