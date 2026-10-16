(From L) Barcelona's Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona's French defender #23 Jules Kounde, Barcelona's Portuguese defender #02 Joao Cancelo, Barcelona's Spanish midfielder #20 Sergi Roberto and Barcelona's German midfielder #22 Ilkay Gundogan celebrate after Barcelona opened the scoring during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, with Bayern Munich also monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, the French international is considering his future after losing his regular starting position under Hansi Flick, potentially opening the door to a move away from the Catalan club.

Jules Kounde could be an ideal defensive addition

The 27-year-old has established himself as a reliable defender at the highest level, but his reduced involvement this season has raised questions about his long-term future at Barcelona.

Kounde previously enjoyed a prominent role at right-back, yet competition from Eric Garcia has limited his opportunities in recent weeks. The situation could prompt the defender to seek a fresh challenge, with several leading European clubs ready to explore a deal.

Chelsea have admired Kounde since his time at Sevilla, while Arsenal and Manchester United have also been informed that he could be open to leaving in January. Liverpool are reportedly in contact with intermediaries as they assess the possibility of bringing him to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich are another club keeping a close eye on developments. His ability to play at both right-back and centre-back makes him an attractive option for Vincent Kompany as the German champions look to strengthen their defence.

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Barcelona demand €60m for Kounde

However, convincing Barcelona to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The defender remains under contract until 2030, so the Spanish giants face no immediate pressure to sell.

According to the report, Barcelona would demand at least €60 million to consider letting him leave. Although the club has alternatives in defence, they are unlikely to accept a substantial financial loss on an established international.

No formal offers have arrived yet, but behind-the-scenes talks suggest a January transfer cannot be ruled out.

With several heavyweight clubs monitoring his situation, Kounde could become one of the most sought-after defenders in the upcoming transfer window.