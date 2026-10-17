Jude Bellingham reaches agreement over new Real Madrid contract

Jude Bellingham celebrates with Antonio Rudiger (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly reached an agreement over a new contract at the Bernabeu.

The England international is supposedly set to extend his stay with the Spanish giants by a further two years. According to AS, the 23-year-old initially put pen to paper on a contract running until 2029 when he joined, so his new deal would run until 2031.

The report adds that Bellingham is becoming seen as an increasingly important player at Real Madrid, and the club view him as a leader and figurehead in the same category as recent legendary figures like Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal.

That’s some praise for Bellingham, who has undoubtedly performed at a really high level since joining Los Blancos, while he also continues to stand out as a hugely important player for the England national team.

Can Jude Bellingham become a Real Madrid legend?

Many fans watching Bellingham’s performances for Real and England must be wondering if we’ll ever get to see him in the Premier League.

The former Borussia Dortmund man started his career at Birmingham City, but only ever represented them in the Championship before leaving to further his development in the Bundesliga.

There were several points when it looked like Bellingham could surely have joined the likes of Manchester United or Liverpool, but it just hasn’t worked out that way, and perhaps it’s looking increasingly like it never will.

If Bellingham can carry on performing like this in Madrid then he’ll surely get the chance to extend his contract even further at some point, and if he can truly shine as the leader that they want him to be, then he may well go down as a club legend.

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