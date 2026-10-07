Barcelona defender wants to stay and fight for his place despite “Premier League” interest

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Jules Kounde playing for France. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)
Jules Kounde playing for France. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Jules Kounde is being linked with Premier League moves – but sources in Spain maintain he’s likely to stay and fight for his place.

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There are interesting developments at Barcelona at the moment over the future of Jules Kounde.

The defender has been linked with moves away from the Camp Nou because he’s lost his place in Hansi Flick’s first team. Chelsea have been linked over a potential January move as they look to fix their struggling defence, and Barcelona might be tempted to cash in.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus has today produced some information from inside the camp on where the club, the player and his manager stand on Kounde’s future.

Kounde determined to stay and fight for first team place at Barcelona

Jules Kounde playing for Barcelona. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)
Jules Kounde playing for Barcelona. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

“Several clubs are very interested in Jules Kounde, especially in the Premier League, where Xabi Alonso is a big admirer of the player,” Jesus wrote.

“However, neither Hansi Flick nor Kounde himself are considering a departure at this time. The Frenchman feels very comfortable at Barcelona, is aware that he’s not at his best level, and wants to regain his starting spot at all costs.

“For Flick, although he’s currently behind Eric García in the rotation, the door isn’t closed, and he’ll give him his opportunities.”

We would be pretty confident that Kounde can do that. Garcia has his strengths, but we’re surprised he’s preferred to Kounde, who seems a great fit for Flick and has been really good for Barca over the years. Let’s see where things stand in the summer – a January move certainly feels impossible at this stage.

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