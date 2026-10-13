Jules Kounde and Tino Livramento (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as they assess their right-back options ahead of a potential summer transfer window move.

According to a Football Insider report, the France international is among the players under consideration at Anfield, though their pursuit could depend on Ronald Araujo’s future at the club.

Liverpool keen on Jules Kounde

Kounde has established himself as a quality defender in Spanish football, but his situation at Barcelona has become less straightforward in recent weeks. The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour under Hansi Flick, potentially opening the door for a departure.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on him and could see him as an attractive addition to strengthen their defensive options. The Frenchman has considerable experience at the highest level and could offer the reliability and versatility needed to strengthen their backline.

The Reds have concerns at right-back and could benefit from an established specialist. Kounde has the quality to compete for a regular starting role and could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition if the club decides to pursue a deal.

However, Barcelona are reportedly seeking a fee of around £60 million or more, which could complicate negotiations.

Ronald Araujo could influence Liverpool’s decision

Meanwhile, Araujo’s performances could significantly shape Liverpool’s transfer plans. The Uruguayan has impressed since joining on loan from Barcelona and has recently featured at right-back.

Liverpool can make his move permanent for around £47 million, and the club is expected to assess his performances before making a final decision.

If Araujo continues to impress, the Reds could decide that they already have a suitable solution in that position, potentially ending their interest in Kounde.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will pursue the Barcelona star, but their decision could ultimately depend on how Araujo performs over the remainder of the season.