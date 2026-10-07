Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during a press conference at Anfield on November 03, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in bringing Jules Kounde to the Premier League, with the Barcelona defender potentially available during the January transfer window.

The France international has seen his role reduced under Hansi Flick this season, with Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo currently ahead of him in the defensive pecking order. Kounde has started only one LaLiga game so far, raising questions over his long-term future at the Catalan club.

Jules Kounde attracts Chelsea interest

According to reports, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is a strong admirer of Kounde and would welcome the opportunity to add the versatile defender to his squad. The Frenchman can operate both at right-back and centre-back, making him an appealing option for the Blues.

Chelsea came close to signing Kounde in 2022 before Barcelona won the race for his signature. However, their interest in the 27-year-old has not completely disappeared, and the current situation at Camp Nou could give them another opportunity.

As per TEAMtalk, Kounde is also believed to be open to working with Alonso at Stamford Bridge. The defender remains comfortable in Spain, but a move could become more realistic if his limited playing time continues.

Kounde’s future at Barcelona

Barcelona are understood to be prepared to consider Kounde’s future in 2027, while a January departure has also emerged as a possibility. Flick, however, does not currently want the Frenchman to leave and believes he can still play an important role.

Kounde himself is reportedly determined to fight for his place and regain his position in the starting lineup. That could make negotiations difficult for Chelsea if Barcelona decide not to sanction a mid-season departure.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation, meaning Chelsea could face competition if Kounde becomes available. With his experience, versatility and previous links to Stamford Bridge, he could nevertheless emerge as an attractive option for Alonso.