Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider an ambitious potential transfer move for Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold if he becomes available.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues are in the market for a new right-back, which could lead them to look at bringing former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold back to the Premier League.

The England international could be a superb signing for Chelsea, as he previously shone as a star player at Liverpool, even if things haven’t quite gone to plan for him during his time at the Bernabeu so far.

It could be that Alexander-Arnold’s time in Spain will end up being relatively short-lived, and it seems that’s an opportunity Chelsea are keen to keep an eye on.

Do Chelsea need Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Chelsea already have Reece James, Malo Gusto, and Marco Palestra as options at right-back, so it’s unclear if Alexander-Arnold makes sense as a priority.

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Still, on his day the 28-year-old is one of the best players in the world in his position, and this CFC squad is arguably lacking experienced winners of his calibre.

James is also a top class right-back, but he’s been very injury prone, and it might be worth the club thinking about investing in someone to replace him as the first choice in that position.

Does Trent Alexander-Arnold fit Xabi Alonso’s system?

Another thing to think about is how Alexander-Arnold might fit in at this new-look Chelsea side under Xabi Alonso’s management.

The Spanish tactician tends to favour a 3-4-3 formation, and that has even seen Pedro Neto adjusting to a new role as a wing-back.

It remains to be seen if Alexander-Arnold would suit that kind of role, or if he could perhaps even be joining Chelsea as a midfielder, where he’s also been used for England at times in the past.

That’s not necessarily Alexander-Arnold’s best position, but after the departure of Enzo Fernandez this summer, it could make sense for Chelsea to sign him with the view to playing there, at least from time to time.