Liverpool make Trent Alexander-Arnold decision as right-back struggles at Real Madrid

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Liverpool are not currently planning a move to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield, despite the defender’s increasingly difficult situation at Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular football under José Mourinho this season and now appears to be behind both Federico Valverde and summer signing Denzel Dumfries in the right-back pecking order.

That has naturally fuelled speculation over a possible return to Merseyside, but Liverpool are reportedly looking elsewhere.

Football Insider says Trent is not a concrete target

According to Football Insider, Liverpool do not currently view Alexander-Arnold as a concrete transfer target.

The England international has started only three of Real Madrid’s nine La Liga matches this season and was an unused substitute in each of their previous three league and European fixtures before this weekend.

Real Madrid’s own statistics show how limited his role has become. Alexander-Arnold has played just 345 minutes in seven appearances across all competitions, providing one assist.

Liverpool’s stance is notable because right-back remains an area under review. Ronald Araujo has impressed there while on loan, Jeremie Frimpong has not fully convinced, and Conor Bradley’s injury issues continue to affect his availability.

More recent reporting also suggests Madrid could consider selling Alexander-Arnold if a suitable offer arrives, but Liverpool remain unconvinced about reopening that chapter.

Liverpool are not interested in an emotional decision

There is an obvious romantic appeal to Alexander-Arnold returning to Liverpool.

He is a local academy product, understands the club completely and remains one of the best passing full-backs of his generation. But the footballing case is more complicated.

Liverpool are already considering whether to spend around £46m on Araujo, while Frimpong and Bradley remain contracted options.

Bringing Trent back would require significant wages and would reopen a relationship that ended badly with parts of the fanbase when he left for Madrid.

There is also the question of fit. Alexander-Arnold’s strengths remain elite in possession, but Liverpool under Andoni Iraola demand enormous defensive intensity and athleticism from their full-backs.

At 28, he would also represent a very different investment from the younger targets Liverpool usually favour.

For now, allowing him to fight for his Madrid future while pursuing other right-back options looks sensible.

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