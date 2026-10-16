Alexis Mac Allister celebrates Liverpool's win vs Real Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi as uncertainty continues to surround Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future at Anfield.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Reds have identified the Swiss international as a potential replacement for Mac Allister, while Real Madrid continues to monitor the Argentine midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Johan Manzambi attracts Liverpool interest

The 21-year-old has made an impressive start at Aston Villa since his summer move from Freiburg, quickly establishing himself as an exciting prospect in the Premier League.

Manzambi has contributed two goals and three assists in five appearances across competitions this season, demonstrating his technical quality, attacking instincts and ability to influence matches from midfield.

Liverpool have reportedly been impressed by his performances, with their recruitment team planning to monitor his development throughout the campaign. His versatility and energy could make him an appealing option for Andoni Iraola as the manager looks to strengthen his midfield options.

Mac Allister’s potential departure could increase the urgency behind Liverpool’s interest. The World Cup-winning midfielder has attracted attention from Real Madrid, who are reportedly considering a move for him in 2027.

Mac Allister has also expressed disappointment over the lack of progress regarding a new contract, adding another layer of uncertainty to his situation at Anfield.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Aston Villa demand £59.5m for Manzambi

However, Liverpool could face a difficult negotiating process if they decide to pursue the Swiss midfielder. Aston Villa paid approximately £59.5 million, including add-ons, to sign him from Freiburg in the summer.

Unai Emery’s side have secured Manzambi’s services until 2031, placing them in a strong position to resist offers for one of their promising young players.

Liverpool are therefore expected to continue assessing his progress before making a formal approach. His performances over the coming months could determine whether the Reds accelerate their interest next summer.

With Real Madrid monitoring Mac Allister, Manzambi could become a serious midfield target for Liverpool, though Aston Villa’s willingness to negotiate remains uncertain.