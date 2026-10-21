Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during pre-season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid after an impressive start to his Premier League career.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish giants are already monitoring the Swiss international, who has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents at Villa Park. Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King has praised the midfielder’s early performances and believes his development has caught the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Johan Manzambi emerges as a target for Europe’s elite

The 21-year-old joined Aston Villa from Freiburg in the summer transfer window for a fee exceeding £50 million and has made an immediate impact under Unai Emery.

Manzambi has scored three goals and provided two assists in his first six appearances across all competitions, showing his ability to influence matches in the final third. His energy, technical quality and willingness to drive forward have made him an important addition to Villa’s midfield.

His performances at the 2026 World Cup also raised his profile, with the Swiss international scoring three goals and providing two assists in four appearances as his country reached the quarter-finals.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are now keeping tabs on his progress, potentially setting the stage for a major transfer battle if his impressive form continues.

Aston Villa determined to retain Manzambi

However, convincing Villa to sell their prized asset will not be straightforward. The midfielder is under contract until 2031, placing the Premier League club in a strong negotiating position.

Emery is also understood to be pleased with the youngster’s attitude and commitment, and sees Villa as an environment where he can keep developing.

Villa invested heavily to secure his signature and will be reluctant to lose him after only a few months at the club.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring developments, interest in Manzambi could intensify over the coming transfer windows. Nevertheless, Villa have little reason to entertain offers at this stage, and any potential move would likely require a substantial financial commitment.