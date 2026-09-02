Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at Villa Park (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was reportedly unconvinced by Malick Fofana as he ended up making a late summer transfer window move.

The highly-rated young Belgium international is on his way to Sunderland instead, but towards the end of the window he was offered to Arsenal.

Still, it seems Gunners boss Arteta was one key figure who had doubts about the move due to his concerns that Fofana would struggle with the physicality of the Premier League, according to the Athletic.

Fofana is now set to join Sunderland for £30m instead, according to BBC Sport, so we’ll get the chance to see if Arteta is proven right or wrong.

Arsenal wanted bigger names than Malick Fofana

Even if Arsenal could perhaps have done with adding some depth to their forward line, they were ultimately pursuing much bigger names than Fofana.

The 21-year-old may well have a bright future in the game, but he’s probably not yet ready to come in and make an impact for the reigning Premier League champions.

That’s illustrated by the fact that Fofana ultimately ended up joining a team like Sunderland rather than Arsenal or one of their title rivals.

The Athletic provide details on Arsenal’s failed moves for the likes of Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, and Julian Alvarez this summer.

AFC fans will be frustrated at the lack of activity late on this summer, but it seems the club wanted a real game-changer in that area of the pitch, and Fofana didn’t fit the bill.

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Only time will tell if this was the right call by Arteta, who might have done well to bring someone in for extra cover, though he’ll perhaps feel it’s better to wait until the right player becomes available later on.

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal end up doing in January as they surely need to look again at a statement signing in that problem position.