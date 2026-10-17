"Very close" - Chelsea in advanced talks to sign 20-year-old winger with huge potential

Gessime Yassine in action for Morocco (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer raid on their fellow Blue Co club Strasbourg for talented young winger Gessime Yassine.

The Morocco international has impressed in Ligue 1, and already has three goal contributions in his first six games of this season so far.

Chelsea will no doubt have a close eye on how Yassine is getting on due to their Strasbourg links, and it seems they’re actually already advancing their interest.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the Blues are very close to agreeing a deal to sign the highly-rated 20-year-old as they continue their project of recruiting young players with big potential…

?#Chelsea Chelsea are very close to signing RC Strasbourg’s 20?year?old talent Gessime Yassine. ? Talks are well advanced, and his move to London is nearing completion. ? The club plans to continue its strategy of signing high?potential young players. https://t.co/Mx2sEE7dPj pic.twitter.com/DhDxk3AOBc — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 17, 2026

“Chelsea are very close to signing RC Strasbourg’s 20‑year‑old talent Gessime Yassine,” the Turkish journalist posted on X.

“Talks are well advanced, and his move to London is nearing completion. The club plans to continue its strategy of signing high‑potential young players.”

Chelsea to raid Strasbourg again for Gessime Yassine?

Chelsea’s relationship with Strasbourg has shown some promise, as it gives them an opportunity to move to the front of the queue for some top young talents.

Valentin Barco and Emanuel Emegha both moved to Stamford Bridge this summer after impressing at the French club, though the jury is still out on whether they’ll end up being successful in west London.

It looks a little early to tell if Yassine is the real deal as well, though it makes sense for CFC to consider him as someone who could at least see a major increase in value in the years to come.

Even if he doesn’t make it in Chelsea’s first-team, it should at least mean the club can do some smart business that keeps them in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelsea also notably hired Liam Rosenior from Strasbourg last season, though the move didn’t work out well at all and it wasn’t long before he was sacked and then replaced by Xabi Alonso this summer.

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