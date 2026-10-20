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Chelsea reportedly plans to sign Strasbourg winger Gessime Yassine as the club continues investing in promising young talent ahead of future transfer windows.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Blues are determined to bring the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge, and the BlueCo ownership group is delighted with his progress in France. Although several Premier League clubs are monitoring his development, Chelsea remain confident about their plans for the Moroccan international.

Gessime Yassine attracts Premier League interest

The winger has enjoyed an encouraging spell at Strasbourg since joining in January, quickly establishing himself as an exciting prospect with considerable potential.

Yassine has scored two goals and provided two assists this season, showcasing his pace, creativity, and ability to make an impact in attack. His versatility allows him to operate on either flank, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking depth.

Chelsea have been particularly impressed by his development and see him as a potential first-team addition in the coming years. Their ownership of Strasbourg also gives them a significant advantage in monitoring his progress and timing a transfer.

However, Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Brentford, Everton and Nottingham Forest are all reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster, increasing the competition for his signature.

Chelsea plan future move for Yassine

Despite the growing interest, Chelsea are understood to have a clear long-term plan for the winger. A move to Stamford Bridge in 2027 remains possible, although the club could let him keep developing in France before deciding.

The Blues already have several options in wide attacking positions, meaning an immediate transfer may not be necessary. Letting Yassine gain more experience at Strasbourg could help him prepare for the demands of Premier League football.

Chelsea have increasingly relied on their multi-club model to identify and develop emerging talent, and Yassine appears to fit that recruitment strategy perfectly.

With the winger reportedly comfortable with the prospect of moving to West London, Chelsea will hope to turn their interest into a long-term agreement. However, the timing of any potential transfer remains uncertain as they continue assessing his progress.