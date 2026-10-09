"Really important..." - Mikel Arteta gives his take on Manchester City charges

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta during their time together at Man City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his response to questions about Manchester City’s charges, with the story once again dominating headlines as the Premier League returns.

The news of Man City being found guilty for the vast majority of the 115 charges against them broke during the international break, but now that club football is back, it’s been the topic on everyone’s lips at this week’s round of manager press conferences.

City manager Enzo Maresca himself has responded to questions about it, while yesterday we also heard from the likes of Frank Lampard and Daniel Farke.

Arteta, who was at City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant a few years ago, has now also addressed the matter, insisting that the process of finalising the whole case has to be respected.

“I fully understand the question but I think it’s really important that we respect the process, the timelines and it’s still an ongoing process that’s not resolved as it’s been appealed,” Arteta said in his press conference today, as quoted by football.london.

More from Mikel Arteta’s press conference

Arteta also has a game to think about this weekend, with Arsenal taking on Leeds United in tomorrow’s early kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lost to Brighton in their final game before the international break, so they’ll be desperate to bounce back, especially as league leaders City face a tough trip away to Liverpool, so could drop points.

As per football.london, however, Arsenal do have some injury worries involving key players like Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis ahead of this upcoming game.

Arteta has said Max Dowman is available, but he’s not sure yet on Havertz, or on England defender Ezri Konsa.

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