LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Manchester United, reacts before during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on November 22, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund youngster Mathis Albert, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to reunite the talented winger with the club at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are reportedly among the clubs intensifying their efforts to secure the 17-year-old’s signature, as Barcelona also look to strengthen their position in the race for the highly-rated American prospect.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both clubs have made fresh enquiries in recent weeks, with Albert attracting growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides. The teenager joined Dortmund from the LA Galaxy academy in 2024 and has quickly become one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young players.

Albert is a prodigious talent

Albert made history in April 2026, becoming the youngest American to feature in the Bundesliga, coming off the bench during Dortmund’s 4-0 victory over Freiburg. His impressive development has also earned him senior international recognition, having scored for the United States under Pochettino.

The winger has, however, struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities under Niko Kovac this season, with most of his appearances coming from the bench. His limited involvement could potentially open the door to a move elsewhere, although Dortmund remain determined to retain his services.

Mathis Albert could be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino is understood to be a major admirer of Albert, having handed him his international debut and closely followed his development. The Argentine manager could now look to bring the youngster to Manchester as he continues shaping his squad.

Albert previously rejected approaches from Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to remain in Germany, while Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also monitored his situation.

Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to part ways with the teenager and have already offered him a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2027.

A potential transfer is unlikely to materialise before next summer, when Albert turns 18 in May. United could face significant competition, but Pochettino’s connection with the player may prove an important factor in their pursuit.