"This club is unique" - Mikel Arteta explains why he's signed new Arsenal contract

Mikel Arteta signing his new Arsenal contract (Arsenal.com)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on his special relationship with the club after it was officially announced that he’d signed a new contract.

Arteta’s new deal has today been confirmed on the Gunners’ official site, with the Spanish tactician quoted as saying the club is unique and that he and his family have a special bond with the team and the fans.

Speaking to Arsenal.com about his decision to sign a new contract, Arteta said: “It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return.”

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal around

Arsenal are Premier League champions and also reached the final of the Champions League last season in what was a truly memorable campaign under Arteta.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Arsenal are absolutely transformed since Arteta first took over, when they were struggling to even qualify for Europe, and with the atmosphere among the fans turning truly toxic after a difficult end to Arsene Wenger’s reign and an unhappy spell under Unai Emery.

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Arteta’s new deal today is richly deserves and AFC fans everywhere will no doubt be thrilled by the news that he’s set to carry on in the job for a few more years at least.

Arsenal are in such a good position to dominate now, and Arteta is the man to keep taking the team forwards to even greater heights.