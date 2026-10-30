(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Cruzeiro midfielder Eduardo Pape, with Bayern Munich also monitoring the highly rated Brazilian teenager ahead of a potential transfer next summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Premier League clubs have been closely tracking the 17-year-old, who has emerged as one of Brazilian football’s most exciting young prospects.

Eduardo Pape attracts interest from European giants

The youngster has attracted considerable attention after impressive performances at youth level, with his intelligence, positional awareness, and ability to dictate play earning comparisons to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Although Pape is yet to make his senior debut for Cruzeiro, scouts have been impressed by his technical qualities and potential to develop into an elite central midfielder.

Arsenal could view him as an excellent long-term investment as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours over several seasons. His ability to control possession and organise midfield transitions could make him a valuable addition to the Gunners’ academy and first-team pathway.

Newcastle are also keen on the teenager, while Bayern Munich have taken their interest further by sending scouts to watch him in action during an international youth tournament in Switzerland.

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Cruzeiro demand €40m for Pape

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Cruzeiro have tied the midfielder down to a contract until 2029, which includes a €100 million release clause for foreign clubs.

Despite that figure, the Brazilian outfit are reportedly prepared to consider offers worth approximately €40 million for their prized prospect.

Arsenal and Newcastle are expected to continue monitoring his development, although neither club can complete his transfer before he turns 18 in March 2027 because of UK regulations.

With Bayern Munich also competing for his signature, the Premier League sides could face a difficult transfer battle. Pape’s enormous potential makes him an attractive investment, but Cruzeiro’s valuation could prove a significant obstacle.