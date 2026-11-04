Manchester United players lining up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Como defender Jacobo Ramon as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have increased their interest in the 21-year-old Spanish defender after his impressive performances in Serie A. Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his development, with Chelsea and Arsenal also admirers of the talented centre-back.

Jacobo Ramon could be an exciting addition for Manchester United

Ramon has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Italian football since joining Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2025. His physical presence, composure on the ball and ability to contribute offensively have made him an important player under Cesc Fabregas.

The Spanish defender particularly impressed against Manchester United in the Champions League, scoring during Como’s convincing 4-1 victory over the English giants. His performance appears to have strengthened United’s interest, and they could consider making a move for him in 2027.

Lisandro Martinez’s uncertain future could also make Ramon an attractive option. The Como star could develop into a quality long-term defensive partner for United’s existing options.

However, signing him will not be straightforward. The 21-year-old is valued at around €50 million, and Como are in a strong negotiating position after securing his services for just €2.5 million.

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Real Madrid could complicate Manchester United move

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the defender, while Liverpool and Fulham have been mentioned as potential admirers.

Real Madrid could prove to be the biggest obstacle for United, though. The Spanish giants retained a 50 per cent sell-on clause and buy-back options when allowing Ramon to join Como.

Madrid are considering bringing him back in 2027, which could make it difficult for Premier League clubs to sign him. Ramon is contracted to Como until 2030 and remains happy with his regular playing time in Italy.