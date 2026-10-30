(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to sign Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, with Mikel Arteta keen to bring another world-class forward to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gunners are among the clubs most interested in the 21-year-old, who could become available if Juventus decide to cash in on their prized asset.

Kenan Yildiz could be an ideal attacking addition

The Turkey international has established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in European football, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive performances in Italy.

Arsenal previously explored signing Yildiz during the summer, but Juventus were unwilling to entertain offers for their highly rated forward. Tottenham Hotspur also made enquiries about his availability, with both London clubs reportedly prepared to consider a substantial investment.

However, Juventus’ financial situation could change the circumstances ahead of next summer. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A giants need to raise between €70 million and €80 million through player sales, which could force them to consider sacrificing their biggest asset.

Yildiz could be an attractive option for Arteta because of his versatility. The youngster can operate on the left wing, as a number 10 or even as a centre-forward, giving Arsenal greater tactical flexibility.

Di Marzio explained: “Yildiz could leave in the summer, as Juventus needs to sell a player or bring in 70 to 80 million euros on the transfer market. They can sell three or four players at once, or just one. “Should Juventus sell Yildiz, his market value will be around 150 million euros, and I think Arsenal are among the clubs most interested in him. “Tottenham are also interested, but in my opinion, Arsenal will lead the race should Juventus actually decide to sacrifice Yildiz to reach an agreement with UEFA.”

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Arsenal face €150m transfer battle for Yildiz

However, convincing Juventus to sanction his departure will require a significant financial commitment. The Italian club reportedly value their prized asset at approximately €150 million (£125 million).

Yildiz is contracted to Juventus until 2030, meaning the club remain in a strong negotiating position despite their financial difficulties.

Arsenal could therefore face a complicated transfer battle, but their strong interest and financial resources make them serious contenders.

Tottenham remain interested, although Arsenal are currently considered better placed to secure his signature if Juventus decide to sell.