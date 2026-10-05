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Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a major investment in their attacking options as they consider a potential move for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

The Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the Turkish international and could now step up their interest with a substantial offer for one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers.

Kenan Yildiz emerges as Arsenal target

According to TMW, Arsenal are considering a €100 million (£85m) proposal for Yildiz as they look to beat Real Madrid to his signature. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Juventus’ most important attacking players and continues to attract attention for his ability to operate from the left or in a more central role.

His combination of technical ability, creativity and goalscoring threat makes him an appealing option for Mikel Arteta, particularly as Arsenal look to maintain significant quality across their forward line.

Juventus are understandably reluctant to part ways with their prized asset. Yildiz signed a new contract earlier this year, which keeps him in Turin until 2030 and puts the Italian giants in a strong negotiating position.

However, the situation could change if Juventus fail to secure Champions League football for next season. A disappointing campaign could increase the club’s financial pressure and potentially make a huge offer harder to reject.

Yildiz could be a star

Arsenal could therefore see an opportunity to secure a long-term attacking star if Juventus eventually become willing to negotiate.

Real Madrid are also interested, meaning the Gunners could face a serious battle for his signature. Yildiz is believed to have ambitions of reaching the highest level of the game, and a move to either club could give him an excellent platform to fulfil those ambitions.

For now, Juventus remain determined to keep their star forward, but Arsenal’s willingness to consider a huge offer underlines just how highly they rate him.