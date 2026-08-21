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Aston Villa have enquired about AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori as they search for a replacement for Ezri Konsa following the England international’s high-profile move to Arsenal.

Villa have reportedly made contact with Milan over the availability of the 28-year-old centre-back, who could be available for between €10 million and €15 million this summer.

With Unai Emery looking to strengthen his defensive options ahead of another demanding domestic and European campaign, Tomori has emerged as one of the names on Villa’s shortlist.

Aston Villa make Fikayo Tomori enquiry

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Tomori is expected to be one of AC Milan’s key outgoing players before the summer transfer window closes.

The Rossoneri have invested heavily in their squad and are now looking to generate funds through player sales, potentially creating an opportunity for Villa to secure an experienced Premier League defender at a relatively modest price.

Villa have reportedly reached out to Milan to ask about Tomori’s availability as they assess their options following Konsa’s move to Arsenal for a fee of more than £50m.

The report shares update from Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Luca Bianchin, Milan are demanding between €10m and €15m for Tomori.

The defender’s current contract at San Siro runs until 2027, but Milan’s willingness to sell could give Villa an opportunity to negotiate a deal.

Apart from Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle have also been linked with the AS Roma star.

Fikayo Tomori could be an ideal replacement for Konsa

A product of Chelsea’s youth system, Tomori enjoyed loan spells across the EFL before cementing his reputation as an elite, mobile center-back during his tenure at AC Milan, where he helped secure a Serie A title in 2022.

Returning to the Premier League could offer the 28-year-old an ideal platform to revive his international aspirations with England.

For Aston Villa, signing a player of Tomori’s European experience and athletic profile would represent a shrewd piece of business.

Capable of playing in a high defensive line and possessing exceptional recovery speed, Tomori aligns seamlessly with Unai Emery’s tactical demands as Villa prepare to navigate a challenging domestic and European campaign.