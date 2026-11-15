Mauricio Pochettino looks on during a match with the United States Men's National Team (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to strengthen his defensive options during the January transfer window.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the Nigerian international is expected to feature prominently on the incoming manager’s list of potential targets, with United keen to address their defensive shortcomings.

Calvin Bassey could be an ideal defensive addition

Manchester United desperately need greater stability at the back, and Bassey could prove to be an excellent addition to their squad. The 26-year-old has established himself as an important player at Fulham since joining from Ajax in 2023.

The defender has considerable physical strength and recovery pace, making him particularly suited to a team looking to play with a higher defensive line. His versatility could also prove valuable, as he can play at left-back.

That would give Pochettino another option in an area where Luke Shaw’s injury problems have created uncertainty. Bassey’s Premier League experience could also help United address their defensive issues without relying on a player adapting to English football.

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Bassey’s contract situation could favour Manchester United

Bassey’s potential availability could make the situation particularly interesting for United. His current contract at Craven Cottage runs until next summer, although Fulham can extend it by another 12 months.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is reportedly keen to secure the defender’s long-term future, having been impressed by his performances this season. The Spaniard has even described Bassey as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

However, failing to agree fresh terms could leave Fulham vulnerable to a January approach. A substantial offer might be hard to refuse, particularly as the player’s contract approaches a crucial stage.

It remains to be seen whether United will formalise their interest, but Bassey could emerge as an attractive defensive target as Pochettino prepares for his first transfer window at Old Trafford.