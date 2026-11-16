Man United consider January window move for midfielder admired by Pochettino

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Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as Mauricio Pochettino begins identifying players who could fit his plans at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old is well known to Pochettino following their time together with the United States national team, where his energy, versatility and ability to play several midfield roles made him an important part of the Argentine’s setup.

With United expected to assess midfield reinforcements in January, that existing relationship has naturally pushed McKennie into the conversation.

Pochettino wants Weston McKennie at Man United

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s report on McKennie and Man United, Pochettino is interested in reuniting with the Juventus midfielder at Old Trafford.

McKennie underlined his importance to Pochettino again on Saturday by scoring as the United States thrashed Haiti 6-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final.

Football Italia reports that McKennie has now made 241 appearances for Juventus, more than any other current member of their squad, while his contract was extended earlier this year until 2030.

That long-term deal puts Juventus in a strong negotiating position. Luciano Spalletti is reportedly a big admirer of McKennie and would prefer to keep him, although the Italian club have not completely ruled out considering major offers.

McKennie could give Pochettino flexibility in midfield

From United’s perspective, McKennie would be an interesting addition rather than a glamorous one.

His greatest strength is versatility. He can operate as a conventional central midfielder, push further forward or provide additional width when required. He also already has Premier League experience following his spell with Leeds United.

The difficulty is price. Football Italia says Juventus would require a “monstrous” offer to consider selling in January, which could make a winter move unrealistic.

There is, however, an emerging theme around Pochettino potentially targeting players he knows from the USA setup.

CaughtOffside reported that United are also considering Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, another player who worked under Pochettino internationally.

That familiarity could help Pochettino implement his ideas more quickly, but United still need to judge every deal on value.

Man United explore move for versatile 26-year-old capable of solving two problems