Liverpool ready to consider €55m transfer of versatile defender after impressive spell

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Liverpool are increasingly being tipped to make Ronald Araújo’s loan move permanent after the Barcelona defender made an impressive start to life at Anfield.

The Uruguay international joined on a season-long loan in August and has quickly become an important player for Andoni Iraola.

Although naturally a centre-back, Araújo has spent much of the campaign at right-back, where his physicality, defensive aggression and experience have helped solve a problem position for Liverpool.

Liverpool are prepared to keep Araújo permanently

According to Marca, Liverpool would be willing to trigger the €55million purchase option in Araújo’s loan agreement if they remain convinced by his performances.

However, the structure of the deal means that option applies at the end of the season rather than January, so Liverpool cannot simply activate it during the winter window under the existing terms.

That does not necessarily rule out an earlier agreement. Barcelona could still negotiate separately with Liverpool if both clubs wanted to complete a permanent transfer before June.

The original loan included a non-mandatory €55m option, with Mundo Deportivo confirming the figure when the deal was agreed.

Reds should stay patient despite Araújo’s excellent start

The latest information suggests Liverpool are happy with Araújo but are not yet ready to make a final call.

Fabrizio Romano has now pushed back on claims that a January deal is imminent, explaining that Liverpool want to assess the situation later in the season. He also highlighted the separate issue of Araújo’s salary, which would need to be renegotiated if the move becomes permanent.

That approach makes sense. Araújo has already contributed two goals and an assist in 15 appearances and has earned praise for his leadership and versatility.

But €55m is still a significant investment for a 27-year-old with a previous injury record.

The Reds also need to consider their wider defensive planning. Virgil van Dijk is entering the final stage of his career, while Araújo’s ability to cover both centre-back and right-back gives him extra long-term value.

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