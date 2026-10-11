Man United face anxious wait after defender was seen limping following Spurs draw

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a fresh fitness worry after Luke Shaw was spotted leaving Old Trafford with an apparent limp following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.



Shaw completed almost the entire match, only being replaced by Ayden Heaven in the 95th minute, so there was no obvious indication during the game that he had suffered a serious problem.

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However, footage from outside the stadium has raised concern ahead of another important run of fixtures for Michael Carrick’s side.

Luke Shaw seen limping after Tottenham draw

According to Metro, Shaw appeared uncomfortable as he left Old Trafford after the final whistle, walking with a limp and seemingly wincing as he passed supporters in the car park.

Luke shaw was seen limping after game vs spurs?

#lukeshaw #shaw #theeyetest #manchesterunited #mufc https://t.co/LYOBhmeqbm — Theeyetest (@TheEyeTest_1) October 10, 2026

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation that Shaw is injured, so it is important not to jump to conclusions.

The 31-year-old had also been involved in one of the game’s most physical moments.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a straight red card after an altercation with Shaw late in the second half.

Shaw remained on the pitch for more than 15 minutes after that incident, which may offer some encouragement.

Losing Shaw would create another headache for Man United

The concern for United is not just Shaw’s injury history, but the lack of obvious depth behind him.

Carrick has already spoken about managing the defender’s workload carefully this season, and another spell on the sidelines would leave United with fewer options during a busy period.

The timing would be particularly frustrating. United are already under pressure after collecting only six points from their opening six Premier League games, and they now face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before travelling to Leeds.

Shaw has become an important senior figure in Carrick’s defence, so United will hope the limp was simply the result of a physical match rather than anything more serious.

For now, this remains an injury fear rather than a confirmed setback. The next update from Carrick or United’s medical staff should give a much clearer picture.

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