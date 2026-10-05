(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Brentford forward Kevin Schade as they continue to assess attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Germany international has emerged as an appealing option for Liverpool after making an impressive start to the new Premier League campaign.

Kevin Schade attracts Liverpool interest

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds have identified Schade as a player who can compete across the forward line, with his versatility and physical attributes making him an attractive option.

The 24-year-old has already made a strong impression this season, scoring three goals in his first five league appearances for Brentford. His performances have strengthened his reputation and could put him in line for a major move if his current club cannot convince him to extend his stay.

Brentford are understood to have opened discussions with Schade’s representatives regarding an improved contract. The Bees will be keen to resolve the situation because the forward’s form is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could take advantage if those negotiations fail to produce an agreement.

Schade’s future at Brentford

Brentford are reportedly looking for around £60 million to consider selling Schade, meaning Liverpool would need to make a significant financial commitment to bring him to Anfield.

The German forward could still be an appealing addition for the Reds because he can operate in several attacking positions. His pace, power and direct style could also provide another dimension to Liverpool’s forward options.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a formal approach, particularly with Brentford still attempting to secure Schade’s long-term future.

However, if the contract talks break down, the Reds could find themselves in a strong position to pursue the forward when the transfer window reopens.