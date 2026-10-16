Liverpool and Arsenal target £60m Brentford star Kevin Schade ahead of January window

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Kevin Schade in action for Brentford against Bournemouth
Kevin Schade in action for Brentford against Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brentford winger Kevin Schade as both clubs assess potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League giants are among the leading contenders to sign the German international, although Brentford are determined to retain one of their most important players.

Kevin Schade attracts interest from Liverpool and Arsenal

The 24-year-old has made an impressive start to the season, scoring three goals in six league appearances and helping Brentford maintain an unbeaten record. His pace, physicality and ability to operate across the forward line have strengthened his reputation as an attractive option for clubs seeking greater attacking depth.

Liverpool could benefit from signing Schade as they look to add more versatility to their attacking department. His ability to play on either flank would give the Reds more tactical flexibility, while his direct approach could increase their threat in the final third.

Arsenal are also admirers of the forward after monitoring his situation during the previous transfer window. Mikel Arteta could see him as a useful addition to his attacking options, particularly given his speed and ability to create problems for opposition defenders.

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Brentford could demand £60m for Schade

Kevin Schade in action for Brentford
Kevin Schade in action for Brentford (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

However, convincing Brentford to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Bees are reportedly seeking more than £60m to sell the winger in January.

The West London club have also opened discussions over a new contract, with Schade currently tied down until the summer of 2028. An agreement would strengthen their negotiating position and underline their desire to keep him.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the German, increasing the potential competition for his services.

Liverpool and Arsenal could therefore face a difficult transfer battle if they decide to formalise their interest. Brentford have little incentive to lose a key attacker midway through the campaign, meaning a summer move could prove more realistic unless negotiations over his future take an unexpected turn.

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