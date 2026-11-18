Mauricio Pochettino during his time with the USMNT (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to set aside funds to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun during the January transfer window, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to reunite with the American international at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their squad in several positions when the transfer window reopens, and adding more quality to their attack could also be part of their plans.

According to a Football Insider report, Manchester United are prioritising defensive reinforcements before considering a move for Balogun. However, the club could reserve some money for the striker if their budget allows after addressing their defensive shortcomings.

The 25-year-old has emerged as an interesting option for Pochettino, who previously worked with him while he was in charge of the United States national team.

Folarin Balogun could reunite with Mauricio Pochettino

Balogun reportedly has a strong relationship with the Argentine manager, and that connection could help convince him to move to Manchester.

Monaco are also prepared to sanction his departure in January as they look to generate funds for their own recruitment plans. The striker came close to joining Everton during the summer, but the proposed transfer collapsed after medical concerns emerged.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has nevertheless demonstrated his quality in French football, scoring 19 goals across all competitions for Monaco last season.

Balogun could be an attractive attacking addition

Manchester United could benefit from adding another reliable goalscorer to their squad, particularly with Benjamin Sesko currently struggling with injury problems.

Balogun has experience playing in English football and could adapt quickly to the demands of the Premier League.

However, United’s financial priorities mean that a move is far from guaranteed. Much will depend on how much money remains available after their defensive recruitment.

Nevertheless, Pochettino’s interest and Monaco’s willingness to sell could give the Red Devils an opportunity to negotiate a favourable deal in January.