A Manchester United flag is seen in the surrounding area prior to a UEFA Europa League match (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to strengthen his attacking options during the January transfer window.

According to talkSPORT chief correspondent Alex Crook, the American international is among the forwards the Red Devils are considering, with Pochettino potentially playing an important role in bringing him to Old Trafford.

He said: “There’s also a little bit of talk about Folarin Balogun potentially arriving in January, another who played under him at the USA.”

Folarin Balogun emerges as a potential Manchester United target

Manchester United could use more quality and depth in their attack, and Balogun could be an interesting addition to their squad. The 25-year-old has previously worked with Pochettino during their time together with the United States national team, giving the Argentine manager a good understanding of his abilities.

The Monaco forward has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in France, and a return to English football could appeal to him. His availability could give United an opportunity to strengthen their frontline without pursuing more complicated transfer targets.

Balogun is one of several players United are considering as they prepare for a potentially busy winter window. Journalist Alex Crook has also indicated that the striker could arrive alongside defensive reinforcements, with the club assessing their options in multiple positions.

Can Balogun solve Manchester United’s attacking problems?

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season, and improving their attacking options could be particularly important for Pochettino.

Balogun possesses the mobility and attacking instincts to offer something different up front. His familiarity with the manager could also make the transition considerably easier.

However, United will need to assess whether the American can deliver consistently at Premier League level. A January move could represent an important opportunity for both parties, although it remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford outfit will make a formal approach.