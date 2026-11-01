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Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun ahead of the January transfer window as Michael Carrick considers strengthening his attacking options.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are among several Premier League clubs approached by the American striker’s representatives, with his future in France increasingly uncertain.

Folarin Balogun attracts Manchester United interest

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult period at Monaco after a proposed summer transfer to Everton collapsed. The former Arsenal forward reportedly became unhappy with questions raised during his medical and ultimately decided not to complete the move to Goodison Park.

His situation has worsened this season, with Balogun struggling to secure regular playing time under Monaco management. He has made just four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 and has been excluded from the club’s European squad altogether.

Young forward Paris Brunner has emerged as the preferred option up front, leaving Balogun’s future at the French club uncertain.

Manchester United could benefit from bringing in another centre-forward, particularly as they look to improve their attacking depth. Balogun’s movement, pace and ability to find the net could make him an interesting option for Carrick.

His representatives, led by Jorge Mendes, have already started exploring potential destinations, and United have been informed about his availability.

Manchester United face competition for Balogun

However, United are not alone in the race. Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta remains another option under consideration, while Everton have also been approached again after their previous attempt to sign Balogun collapsed.

Leeds United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have also been made aware of the American’s availability. Italian giants Juventus are among the clubs contacted.

Monaco are reportedly willing to let the striker leave in January, giving interested clubs an opportunity to negotiate a potential deal.

United must now decide whether Balogun is the right solution for their attacking needs.