12-goal international star available and ready to join Man United after Pochettino development

Folarin Balogun celebrates a goal for the US Men's National Team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly now be in with a strong chance of signing Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as he’s keen to work with Mauricio Pochettino again.

The Red Devils look set to hire Pochettino as their replacement for Michael Carrick, whose sacking was officially announced today.

With Pochettino now expected to leave his role as manager of the US Men’s National Team, it seems the Argentine’s presence at Old Trafford could be key to luring Balogun, according to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old is said to be available on the market this January, and it’s easy to imagine he could be a good option for Man Utd, who need cover up front.

Even if Balogun isn’t exactly someone who screams ‘world class’, he could give United better depth up front and he’s someone who’s shone under Pochettino, so the pair could work well together.

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What signings could Pochettino make for Manchester United?

Pochettino will need a lot of backing if he is to take over as United manager, with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone after winning only one of their ten Premier League games so far this season.

Balogun alone surely won’t be enough, with MUFC also looking in need of better defensive options, and arguably better midfielders, even though they signed three new players in that position in the summer.

Still, the main thing that’s appealing about Pochettino is the extent to which he can work without spending vast sums of money.

That’s what made the 54-year-old a big hit during his Spurs days, when he largely developed talented young players, including the hugely successful rise of homegrown star Harry Kane.

United have restricted spending a little more under the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, so that could be a reality Pochettino has to deal with, meaning low-cost options like Balogun might become the norm.