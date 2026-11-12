US Soccer eye ambitious Pep Guardiola appointment to replace Man Utd-bound Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Jamie Squire, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly being eyed up as a dream candidate to become the next manager of the United States Men’s National Team.

With current USA boss Mauricio Pochettino looking increasingly likely to take over as Manchester United manager, it seems it could lead to Guardiola returning to football a little sooner than expected.

According to talkSPORT, a deal is in place for Pochettino to leave and replace Michael Carrick as Man Utd manager, and Guardiola is emerging as an ambitious target to take the reins for the USA.

The Spanish tactician left his role as Man City manager at the end of last season, and many would have assumed he’d take at least a year out of the game to recharge his batteries.

Still, this could be an exciting opportunity for him to return to management, and becoming a national team head coach could also be tempting as it’s not quite as gruelling as the club football schedule.

Could Pep Guardiola be tempted by USA manager opportunity?

Guardiola has established himself as one of the very best managers of all time during his career dating back to starting out as Barcelona manager in 2008.

The 55-year-old could surely take any job he likes when it comes to choosing his next destination, so he might be tempted to aim a little higher than the US national side.

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From old quotes of his, cited in talkSPORT’s report, it also sounds like he wants more of a break than he’s currently had.

“After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I’m sure,” he said in 2025.

He later added: “I’m not retiring, but I will take a break, for sure. When I finish here, I will take a break. I need to make a stop, that’s all.”

Pochettino’s situation could mean an exciting opportunity opens up for him sooner, but it looks highly ambitious from US Soccer, so let’s see if they end up having to move on to other targets instead.