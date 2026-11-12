Mauricio Pochettino eyeing "total reset" at Man United with five new signings

Mauricio Pochettino and the Manchester United logo (Photo by Sarah Ray-Gain, Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United have today sacked Michael Carrick and it looks like Mauricio Pochettino will be the man to replace him at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils find themselves in the relegation zone after just one win in ten Premier League games so far this season, and it makes sense that they’ve decided to replace Carrick with Pochettino.

The Argentine has not yet been officially announced by Man Utd, but according to journalist Indy Kaila, he has already got a “total reset” of this squad planned for when he takes over.

See below for details as Pochettino is said to be keen to bring in two new centre-backs, two new midfielders, and a world class striker, while several big names like Harry Maguire could be offloaded…

Exclusive ? Mauricio Pochettino wants a total reset of the Manchester United squad.

He’s targeting two elite centre-backs, two elite midfielders and a world-class striker. Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee and several others are set to leave by next season. No more average… — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 12, 2026

“Mauricio Pochettino wants a total reset of the Manchester United squad,” the account posted. “He’s targeting two elite centre-backs, two elite midfielders and a world-class striker. Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee and several others are set to leave by next season. No more average players at the club. The reset is coming.”

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United fans will hope this proves to be accurate, as there’s surely a limit to what even a top coach like Pochettino can achieve without major changes to this rather average playing squad.

Mauricio Pochettino’s reset

It will be interesting to see which players United target for those positions mentioned above.

MUFC already signed three new midfielders in the summer, so it remains to be seen if the club will splash the cash so much again when it comes to that department.

Still, there’s surely a strong case for changing things up in defence, where Pochettino did particularly well as Tottenham manager.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez don’t look up to scratch, while Matthijs de Ligt has an awful recent injury record.

Meanwhile, a new striker also surely makes sense for United as Benjamin Sesko has under-performed and is also currently struggling to stay fit and make himself available.