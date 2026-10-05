Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to part ways with Benjamin Sesko despite growing interest from Barcelona and Juventus ahead of the 2027 transfer window.

The Slovenian international remains an important part of United’s long-term plans, with the club continuing to view him as a key attacking option despite his recent injury problems.

Benjamin Sesko remains important to Manchester United

Sesko joined United from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth £73.7 million and has since made 38 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist.

His progress has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona and Juventus reportedly considering a move for the striker in 2027.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that Sesko could be valued at around €75 million (£64m), potentially giving interested clubs an indication of what it might take to convince United to consider a sale. However, that figure does not necessarily mean the Red Devils are actively looking to cash in on the forward.

United have already rejected interest in Sesko, with Tottenham also making an approach for the striker that was turned down during the summer.

The club’s stance appears unchanged, as manager Michael Carrick considers the 23-year-old an important component of his plans for the future.

Sesko’s future at Old Trafford

Sesko’s recurring shin problem has raised concerns, and United are now looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The club’s interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is understood to stem from a desire to add competition rather than replace Sesko.

That could be significant for the Slovenian, who remains contracted at Old Trafford until 2030.

Barcelona and Juventus may therefore have to wait if they want to test United’s resolve, with the Premier League giants seemingly in no rush to sanction a deal for their young striker.