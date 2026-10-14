Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal against Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, the Merseyside club have started monitoring the 23-year-old following a request from manager Andoni Iraola. The Spanish tactician wants to bring in another creative midfielder to provide competition and cover for Florian Wirtz.

However, Liverpool will face a difficult task in securing his signature, with Villarreal reluctant to part ways with one of their key attacking players for a reduced transfer fee.

Liverpool keen on signing Alberto Moleiro

Moleiro has impressed for Villarreal since arriving from Las Palmas in the summer of 2025. The Spanish youngster has scored two goals and provided three assists in eight appearances across competitions this season, establishing himself as a key figure in the club’s attacking setup.

His ability to play as an attacking midfielder and contribute from wide areas makes him an attractive option for Liverpool. He could add creativity, technical quality and greater flexibility to their forward line.

However, Villarreal are understood to value the player at around €50 million to €60 million and are unwilling to negotiate a deal below their asking price. Liverpool will need to consider a substantial financial commitment if they wish to bring him to Anfield.

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Premier League rivals could complicate Liverpool’s plans

Liverpool are not the only English club keeping tabs on the talented Spaniard. Arsenal and Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring his situation, potentially setting up a competitive transfer battle for his services.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the midfielder. Although a move to Barcelona could appeal to Moleiro, the Spanish giants may struggle to match their Premier League rivals financially.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a formal approach in the coming months. With Villarreal determined to protect their investment, the Reds may have to meet the club’s valuation to secure a deal in 2027.