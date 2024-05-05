Liverpool have been linked to the move for the Las Palmas attacker Alberto Moleiro.

The 20-year-old has been quite impressive in the Spanish league this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

According to a report from AS via SportWitness, Las Palmas are prepared to sell the player below his release clause this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal done.

Inter Milan are keen on signing the Spanish U-21 international as well. The attacker has a £51.5 million release clause in his contract, but he could be signed for a fee of just £21.5 million this summer.

Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. They need to add more depth in the attack and Moleiro would be a quality long-term acquisition. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add creativity, control and technical ability in the final third.

Albert Moleiro would be a future prospect

The 20-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. The £21.5 million investment could look like a major bargain in the long-term if Liverpool can help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The opportunity to join a big Premier League club will be quite attractive for the youngster and he will hope that the two clubs can sort out an agreement soon. Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nursing young players and they could help the 20-year-old improve further.

However, Moleiro must seek gametime assurances before making a move to the Premier League. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at the stage of his career. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.