Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, embraces Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring Villarreal attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City among those linked with a potential move for the talented Spaniard.

The 23-year-old has attracted attention for his technical ability and versatility in the final third, making him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their attack. Reports from Hooligan Soccer suggest competition for his signature could intensify ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Premier League giants interested in Alberto Moleiro

Arsenal could see Moleiro as a useful addition to their attack. The Villarreal star can operate on the left wing or in a central attacking role, offering tactical flexibility and creativity in the final third.

Mikel Arteta’s side have invested heavily in building a squad capable of competing for major honours, and adding another technically gifted attacker could help them maintain their attacking threat across multiple competitions.

Liverpool could also benefit from Moleiro’s versatility. The Reds are continually looking to improve their attacking depth, and the Spaniard’s close control, intelligent movement and ability to create chances could make him an interesting option for their recruitment team.

Manchester City are another club reportedly keeping an eye on the situation. Pep Guardiola values technically proficient players who can operate in tight spaces, and Moleiro’s qualities could suit City’s possession-based approach.

However, it remains to be seen whether any Premier League club will make a formal approach for the Villarreal player.

Villarreal could demand a significant fee

Villarreal are in a strong negotiating position, with Moleiro under contract until June 2030. The Spanish club have little reason to entertain a departure unless an acceptable offer arrives.

Reports suggest his valuation could reach €50 million to €60 million, a figure that would require serious financial commitment from his suitors.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all have the resources to consider such an investment, although their respective recruitment priorities could determine whether they pursue the opportunity.

Moleiro’s ability to influence matches in the final third makes him an intriguing prospect for English football. With several leading clubs reportedly monitoring his progress, the Villarreal midfielder could become an exciting transfer target if interest turns into concrete negotiations.