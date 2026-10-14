£40m winger admits he'll leave his club after agreeing terms to join Sunderland

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Igor Paixao has handed Sunderland and other Premier League clubs fresh encouragement by admitting there is a much greater chance he will leave Marseille next summer.



The Brazilian winger came close to moving to England during the previous transfer window, with Sunderland pushing hard to sign him.

Marseille ultimately decided to keep the 26-year-old because there was not enough time to find a suitable replacement.

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Paixao accepted that decision, but he has made it clear that playing in the Premier League remains one of his ambitions.

Paixao admits summer departure is more likely

Speaking to Canal+ Foot, with his comments reported by SportWitness, Paixao explained why he remained at Marseille despite serious interest from Sunderland.

He felt leaving so late in the window would have put the French club in a difficult position, particularly because Marseille had already lost other players and would have struggled to replace him.

However, Paixao openly admitted: “It’s also a dream to play in the Premier League.”

Asked whether he could leave in January, he added: “Winter transfer window? I don’t know, it’s difficult because in January the teams are already formed.”

The clearest indication of his future came next: “There’s a better chance I will leave next summer.”

Sunderland should take encouragement from Paixao’s comments

For Sunderland, those words are significant. They were serious about Paixao during the summer. The Guardian reported that the Black Cats were pursuing the Marseille winger and that he was open to the move.

A deal never happened, but his latest comments suggest the door has not closed permanently.

January feels unrealistic. Marseille are unlikely to weaken themselves midway through the season, while Paixao himself clearly recognises how difficult winter transfers can be.

Next summer is different. By then, Marseille would have time to plan for his departure, while Sunderland could return with a properly structured offer.

Paixao’s pace, direct running and ability to play from the left would suit the Premier League well. If Sunderland remain interested, this may simply be a transfer delayed rather than abandoned.

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