Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey could be on his way out in 2027

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Brian Brobbey’s stock has risen sharply after his hat-trick at the Etihad, and Tottenham are among the clubs now being linked with a future move for the Sunderland striker.

The 24-year-old scored all three of Sunderland’s goals in a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City, becoming the first Sunderland player to score a Premier League hat-trick since 2016.

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It was also only the sixth time in Premier League history that a player had scored a treble and still finished on the losing side.

Sunderland could struggle to resist a huge offer

Former Sunderland chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that the club would naturally prefer to keep Brobbey, but a sufficiently large bid could force a difficult decision.

He said:

“These types of deals are always difficult for a club like Sunderland,”

“Obviously, in an ideal world, they don’t want to lose Brobbey because he’s done an excellent job for them and his a big part of everything they’re trying to build there.

“But say a huge offer comes in tomorrow from Tottenham or somebody like that, I think they would struggle to turn that down.

“For clubs in Sunderland’s position, the decision is about whether you think you can bring in a replacement with the money you make, or if this player is irreplaceable.”

Brobbey joined Sunderland from Ajax last year for a fee reported at under £22m and finished his first Premier League campaign with seven goals in 31 appearances.

His display against City was easily his biggest statement yet. Reuters noted that he repeatedly troubled Ruben Dias and helped Sunderland record more shots on target than the league leaders despite the defeat.

Tottenham link makes sense but price is the key

Tottenham’s interest is understandable because their centre-forward situation remains unsettled.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have started the season badly and were bottom of the Premier League after five matches, while questions remain over whether they have a reliable long-term No.9.

Brobbey would offer physical strength, direct running and the ability to occupy centre-backs, qualities that fit the intensity De Zerbi demands.

The complication is price. One report has already suggested Sunderland could value him at around £50m, which would represent a huge profit on their initial investment.

That would make this a very different deal from taking a gamble on a developing striker. Tottenham would be paying for proven Premier League impact and future potential.

For Sunderland, the smart move is to resist January pressure unless the offer becomes impossible to ignore. Brobbey is central to Regis Le Bris’ team and selling midway through the season could damage their progress.

If Tottenham remain interested into 2027, this could become one of the more intriguing striker stories of the next transfer window.

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