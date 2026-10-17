Scouts from Arsenal & Chelsea wowed by 17-year-old midfield sensation Oliver Mansson

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Arsenal and Chelsea flags (Photo by Sarah Ray-Gain, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been left impressed by the immense potential of Swedish midfield wonderkid Oliver Mansson.

The 17-year-old has been scouted by a number of Premier League clubs in recent times, though a transfer is not thought to be imminent at this stage.

Still, it seems like Mansson is likely to be on the move soon, as he’s wowed scouts at both Arsenal and Chelsea in particular, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states that Mansson has really caught the eye since breaking into the IFK Göteborg first-team this season, with Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland have also been monitoring him recently.

Oliver Mansson
Oliver Mansson

Mansson certainly seems like the calibre of talent that’s going to be very hard for his club to keep hold of for much longer.

What next for Swedish wonderkid Oliver Mansson?

Mansson will now surely just look to focus on continuing to perform for his current employers, but before too long it seems likely that he’ll have a number of tempting offers to choose from.

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The teenager could do well to think about Chelsea as the next step in his career, with the Blues focusing so much on recruiting elite young talents and offering them a first-team pathway under their current owners.

Still, judging by how the project has gone so far, it perhaps seems more likely that Chelsea will simply loan Mansson to Strasbourg and not actually give him that much of a chance before looking to sell him on for a profit.

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From that point of view, it might be better for Mansson to choose Arsenal, who have made good use of their academy in recent times, showing that there’s room for young players to get a key role if they’re good enough.

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