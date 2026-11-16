Richarlison could leave Tottenham in 2026. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to let Richarlison leave the club during the January transfer window, with Trabzonspor showing a strong interest in signing the Brazilian forward.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Spurs have significantly reduced their asking price for the 29-year-old as they look for a permanent solution to his uncertain future in north London.

The Turkish outfit have already contacted Tottenham and the player’s representatives as they explore the possibility of completing a deal in January.

Richarlison could be heading for Tottenham exit

Richarlison has fallen out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi and is no longer considered part of Tottenham’s first-team plans. The Brazilian has been excluded from the club’s Premier League squad and has been training with the Under-21 side.

With his contract expiring in June 2027, Tottenham are keen to avoid losing him without receiving any transfer fee. The club have therefore lowered their valuation to approximately £10-15 million, making him a considerably more affordable option for potential suitors.

Trabzonspor are particularly interested in securing his services, although they will need to convince the striker that he would receive sufficient opportunities to play regularly.

Galatasaray are also monitoring the situation, while Everton and Fulham have previously explored bringing him back to English football.

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Where will Richarlison play next season?

Meanwhile, Richarlison would prefer to continue playing in European football, with the Premier League remaining his preferred destination. However, the financial demands involved could make a move to Turkey more realistic.

For Tottenham, his departure would offer an opportunity to reduce wage costs and potentially free up funds for new attacking additions.

The former Everton attacker also needs a fresh start after struggling to establish himself under De Zerbi. Regular first-team football could help him rediscover his confidence and best form.

It remains to be seen whether Trabzonspor can reach an agreement with Spurs and persuade Richarlison to consider a move to Turkey.