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Brighton and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Mineiro defender Vitao ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, both Premier League clubs are monitoring the 18-year-old Brazilian, although Brighton appear to be leading the race to sign him.

Vitao attracts Premier League interest

Brighton have established a reputation for identifying promising young players, and the South Coast club could have another exciting defensive prospect on their radar.

The Seagulls have been following Vitao’s development closely and are expected to make the first formal approach for the centre-back. Everton are also keen on securing his services, while European heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are keeping tabs on his progress.

The Brazilian youngster has already made an impression at senior level, registering approximately 18 appearances for Atletico Mineiro this season and scoring once.

His physical presence, aerial strength and composure in possession make him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options for the future.

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Vitao could be available for €20m

Atletico Mineiro are determined to keep hold of their highly-rated defender and are attempting to negotiate improved contractual terms. His current agreement runs until December 2028 and includes a €20 million (£16.7m) release clause for overseas clubs.

The Brazilian outfit reportedly want at least €18m (£15m) before considering serious negotiations in January, although they would prefer to retain him until the summer.

Brighton could have an advantage given their early interest, but Everton and several European clubs could complicate matters.

Securing Vitao’s signature would represent an exciting long-term investment, particularly for Brighton, who have enjoyed considerable success developing young talent. A move to the Premier League could provide the teenager with an excellent opportunity to continue his development at the highest level.

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