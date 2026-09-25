Thomas Frank could make Premier League return with London club

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank appears ready to return to management, with the former Tottenham and Brentford boss reportedly monitoring several Premier League situations ahead of his next move.

The 52-year-old has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in February, but his reputation remains strong because of the job he did at Brentford, where he established the club as a stable top-flight side before moving across London.

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Thomas Frank is keen on Premier League comeback

According to Football Insider, Frank is keen to return to the Premier League and is already assessing where opportunities could open up.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs being mentioned, although neither is currently planning an immediate managerial change.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown said:

“Thomas Frank will be keen to return to the Premier League soon,”

“It’s difficult for a manager being out of the game, he’s been doing punditry and keeping himself busy, but there’s always that allure of getting back into the day-to-day business.

“I’m sure he’ll be keeping a close eye on the situations at a few clubs, you mentioned Crystal Palace and Fulham as potential destinations.

“I don’t think either of those clubs are planning to make a change imminently, but Frank will surely be on their radar because he’s still very highly regarded.”

Palace have long admired Frank and even sounded him out earlier this year before appointing Pierre Sage. Sage has since endured a difficult start, with Palace conceding 11 goals in their first four Premier League games, although results have improved slightly in recent weeks.

Fulham are another club worth watching. Álvaro Arbeloa remains under pressure after a winless start, but the board are currently backing him and have no plans to make a change during the international break.

Frank’s reputation still works in his favour

Frank’s Tottenham spell ended badly, but it should not completely overshadow what he achieved at Brentford.

He built a team that was competitive, tactically flexible and difficult to play against without having the budget of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. That is exactly why clubs such as Palace and Fulham would find him attractive if their current situations deteriorate.

The key for Frank is timing.

Jumping straight into another unstable job would carry risk, especially after Tottenham. A club with patience, a clear recruitment structure and realistic expectations would suit him better than another high-pressure environment demanding instant transformation.

For now, Frank can afford to wait. If Palace or Fulham do make a change later in the season, his Premier League experience should ensure he is part of the conversation.

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