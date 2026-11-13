Luka Vuskovic in action for Croatia against England (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Our recent Daily Briefing exclusive about Liverpool being keen on Luka Vuskovic has now also been reported by leading Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The talented young Brighton centre-back has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League this season, proving an excellent addition to Fabian Hurzeler’s side as they sit second in the Premier League table.

Liverpool will soon need to think about bringing in a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, and it already looks like Vuskovic could be one of the best options out there.

Still, according to Plettenberg, one issue could be that Vuskovic’s personal dream is to play for Real Madrid at some point in his career…

?? Liverpool have Luka Vuskovic on their shortlist for next summer. The 19 y/o top defender is being monitored regularly. #LFC His contract at Brighton is valid until 2031. No release clause will be available next summer. Current price valuation: around €100m (+/-).… pic.twitter.com/Zbw3Oc3zGs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 12, 2026

“Liverpool have Luka Vuskovic on their shortlist for next summer,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“The 19 y/o top defender is being monitored regularly. #LFC His contract at Brighton is valid until 2031. No release clause will be available next summer. Current price valuation: around €100m (+/-).

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“Vuskovic is very happy under Fabian Hürzeler. However, his dream is to join Real Madrid one day.”

Liverpool are another huge club, though, so they could surely persuade Vuskovic to join them and lead their backline for many years to come.

What can Luka Vuskovic achieve with Brighton?

Before thinking about where Vuskovic might play next, it’s worth noting that the Croatia international may genuinely be in this season’s Premier League title race.

The Seagulls are currently second in the table, a point ahead of third-placed Manchester City, who they recently beat 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium, and five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The assumption is surely that Brighton will drop as the season goes on, but we’ve seen Leicester City cause an historic upset by winning the title in the last decade, so perhaps we can’t rule out a similar upset here.

As well as points on the board, Brighton currently boast the best attack, with 26 goals scored, and just seven conceded. Although reigning champions Arsenal have only conceded five, Brighton’s combined attacking and defensive numbers give them the best goal difference so far.

Of those five goals conceded by Arsenal, it’s also worth remembering that three of them came against Brighton as they won at the Amex back in September.

Vuskovic has played his part with some superb performances, and perhaps his time at Brighton can prove to be more than just a stepping stone before something bigger.